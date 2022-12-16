NORTH PERTH – On Oct. 25, the Ontario government introduced Bill 23 – More Homes Built Faster Act with multiple changes to nine different acts within Ontario with the ultimate goal of constructing 1.5 million homes within the next 10 years.
“The Municipality of North Perth shares the province’s desire for more homes, especially affordable homes; however, Bill 23 will do little to accomplish this,” stated the report prepared by North Perth CAO, Kriss Snell.
At the Nov. 14 council meeting, staff were directed to prepare comments to be submitted on the municipality’s behalf. The submission deadline for comment was originally Nov. 24, but was extended to Dec. 9, therefore Snell was able to present to council the letter for their approval and comment. However, the Bill received royal assent on Nov. 28, before the public consultation period had even ended.
“In many ways, that says a lot about how important our input was on the legislation,” stated Snell at the Dec. 5 North Perth council meeting.
“The Municipality of North Perth has several concerns to date with the legislation as there are many proposed changes under Bill 23 that will negatively impact housing affordability across Ontario,” stated the letter.
Many of the councillors expressed their displeasure with the bill, and how it will have a catastrophic impact on municipalities and conservation authorities.
The council of the Municipality of North Perth directed the CAO to deliver the letter with the mayoral signature, regarding North Perth’s comments on Bill 23 to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the Premier of Ontario, Perth-Wellington MPP Matthew Rae, the Environmental Registry of Ontario, and to all Ontario municipalities.