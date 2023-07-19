The province is finalizing purchase of Georgetown Shipyards from Cavendish Farms for the same price J.D. Irving Limited acquired the facility in the 1990s - one dollar.
“It’s a key opportunity,” Adam Ross, principal secretary to Premier Dennis King said, that could be used to unlock economic and residential growth. Stakeholders, as well as the public, will be consulted before any redevelopment proceeds.
The property was transferred from Irving Shipbuilding Inc. to Cavendish Farms in December of 2022. allnovascotia.com reported the purchase price as $1.4 million.
Tim Mair, president of Georgetown Port Inc, worked at the yard through three periods in his life as a labourer, pipe-fitter and in the administration office.
The port’s board of directors examined purchasing the shipyard about a year ago. The group discussed the potential of renovating and leasing space to industrial tenants. Despite what Mr Mair describes as a “good deal, not as good as one dollar, but a good deal” offered by Irving for the yard, the board forecast it would cost millions to renovate. It also struggled to find the right combination of tenants.
“It was just too big of a bite for us,” he said.
Mr Mair still thinks this plan could be worth the investment if the province finds the right groups to lease space. He also believes the best use of the property is industry related to one of Georgetown’s strongest assets - its natural deep harbour, accessible to local and transatlantic shipping lanes.
At 11 metres deep, Georgetown Harbour is deeper than any major Island port including Charlottetown (10m), Summerside (7m) or Souris (8m). But it is shallower than Halifax, NS (17m), Sydney, Cape Breton (17m) and St John’s, Newfoundland (13m).
Mr Mair said if the yard isn’t used for shipbuilding it is still well positioned to accommodate other marine manufacturing business, or for example, industry to repair and maintain large vessels such as super yachts.
He suggests there is crown land in other Georgetown locations appropriate for residential development that wouldn’t impede harbour related economic opportunity.
“There is often (NIMBY), not in my back yard,” concerning harbourfront industry. But, he said, the community will for this type of activity is present in Georgetown and the province should take advantage.
“Whatever the province decides to do, it will be great to see some movement,” he said.
Georgetown has a rich history in shipbuilding dating back to the 1800s but the shipyard as locals know it opened in 1965, when Bathurst Marine moved its operations to PEI from New Brunswick. Following a series of industry dips and swells, in 1994 the Town of Georgetown conveyed the property to Irving Shipbuilding. Irving invested in infrastructure and with the help of government funds, won a $15 million contract to build tugboats for the Panama Canal Authority.
This was projected to pay 112 to 127 employees from a payroll estimated at $3 million when it was first announced in 2000. The contract also created related work for multiple businesses in the area.
Aside from this major tug contract, workers at the yard built a variety of vessels and modules such as the engine room components for Navy ships constructed in Saint John and Halifax through 1992-1994 and 1996-1998.
As the global market for Georgetown-built tugs diminished, the yard struggled to find new work. It closed in 2010.
The community has gone through periods of hope that it would reopen - particularly when Irving secured a $25 billion contract to build combat ships in Halifax in 2011, and again when engineering firm Aspin Kemp & Associates, located in Brudenell, landed an $80 million contract to build equipment for General Electric’s Global Offshore and Marine Division.
Three Rivers councillor Cody Jenkins, Ward 4 (Launching/Georgetown), was one of the electricians laid off prior to the yard’s closure.
“The job was two minutes from my house, and it was a union job with good benefits and vacation,” he said.
When the yard closed he saw it affect the workers and small businesses. The town’s tax revenues dropped.
“I think it’s great to see something happening.”
He looks at how the former Georgetown Economic Development organization, along with the province and federal government took on the former Irving-owned sawmill and timber yard, invested in infrastructure and succeeded in attracting businesses such as Eastern Fabricators, now AGI and Frontier Power System to the area.
A portion of the former timber yard is now planned to be repurposed as a clean-tech park, a 60-acre, tax-free zone for clean tech companies and environment related academia and education.
If something similar or complementary could happen at the Shipyard, Coun Jenkins sees it as a win that could bring prosperity to Georgetown and the surrounding area.