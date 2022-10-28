The Optimist Club of Kerwood-Adelaide Metcalfe plan to operate and maintain an outdoor rink at Kerwood Park starting this winter.
The Township will provide the space and water to build the rink after council voted unanimously to approve a deal with the Club.
“One of the first things I head from the community when I came to the Township was an outdoor rink: we need to have one; we need to have one again,” said CAO Morgan Calvert during the Oct. 17 council meeting.
Funds of $3,991 from the Middlesex County through the Middlesex Supports program meant to support children and youth in sports and recreation will be used to purchase the kit for the outdoor skating rink.