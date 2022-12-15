COBALT - A hope for a Christmas community spaghetti dinner in Cobalt has been pushed back to mid-January.
The concept had been for the dinner to be free to the public and to take place in the Cobalt Community Hall.
However, Mayor Mita Gibson told council at its committee-of-the-whole meeting December 6 that she is becoming worried about time and logistics that are involved in making sure the community hall can be used.
"There's logistics here. We don't know if the appliances still work," she said of the facility, which has not been used for that purpose for a long period of time.
The matter of insurance is also a factor that needs to be addressed, she noted.
"The health unit would probably need to come in to inspect the kitchen here," said Gibson. "It's very tight for time."
The mayor said she has two chefs lined up to prepare the food.
After asking for recommendations from council, it was decided to push the dinner back to mid-January.