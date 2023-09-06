Eganville – The Junior B team from Whitewater is considering relocating to the Eganville Arena, Recreation Manager Kevin McGrath told Bonnechere Valley council in August and as of this week there is still a possibility they may be coming.
“It is still in the works, so anything is possible,” he told the Leader on Tuesday afternoon. “It is out of our hands right now.”
While discussions are ongoing for the Whitewater Kings Junior B team to move to Eganville, he has not heard anything one way or another, he explained.
“We are trying to be accommodating,” he said.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday staff were busy putting in the ice at the rink and the first day of ice was scheduled for September 16. Most users have their ice times slotted in and there has been interest from various groups, he said.
“Bookings are good,” he said.
Whether or not a Junior B team will be one of those bookings remains to be seen.
Mr. McGrath initially told council about the interest in relocating to Eganville during the August committee meting of council several weeks ago. While there was no firm commitment, Mayor Jennifer Murphy wondered why the team owner or management wasn’t coming to council directly about a possible move.
“You use the word re-locate,” Mayor Jennifer Murphy noted at the time. “When we had the Junior B team coming to Eganville, the owner of that team came, made a presentation, we negotiated, we know the scope of the team.”
She said she was curious why this was just a “line item” in his report.
“It is August. It is pretty late in the game,” she said. “If they are just looking to rent ice time from us, I have no problem with that but if they are going to be an Eganville Junior B team, I think the owner should be reaching out to council.”
Mr. McGrath said the discussion was just transpiring and the commissioner has to look at the issue too. He said there would be more leg work to do on the side of the team before anything can happen.
“Why are they moving out of Whitewater?” the mayor asked.
Mayor Murphy said knowing how it worked with the previous Junior B team, she was surprised at how this was being presented to council.
“The board has to give permission to relocate,” Mr. McGrath said.
Councillor John Epps asked if it was appropriate for council to let the hockey convenor know they are in favour of the hockey team relocating to Eganville.
“I would not endorse without a proper introduction to the owner and their plans for the team,” Mayor Murphy said.
“I hate to lose the team to another town,” Coun. Epps said.
CAO Annette Gilchrist said the discussions were preliminary, including the team seeing if they have the ice available in Eganville.
“Yes, we have ice available here,” she said.
Mayor Murphy said this is not a small deal and it has to be done right. Council has had experience with having a Junior B team in the village she added.
“We lost our Junior B team,” she noted.
The team is owned by Alex Armstrong, who also owns the Pembroke Lumber Kings.