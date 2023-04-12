MILLBROOK — 4th Line Theatre has unveiled its cast for the upcoming 2023 summer season, naming a number of actors who are both making their debut and returning to the outdoor stage in Millbrook.
4th Line Theatre, which celebrated 30 years of entertaining audiences at the Winslow Farm last year, will bring two plays to the stage this summer: the world premiere of the company’s flagship production, D’Arcy Jenish’s “The Tilco Strike,” and the return of “The Cavan Blazers,” written by 4th Line founder Robert Winslow.
From strikebreakers, factory owners and Irish settlers in Cavan Township to vigilante gang members, the two plays will feature a combined 110-plus characters by more than 70 actors. The Tilco Strike is directed by Cynthia Ashperger, while “The Cavan Blazers,” the theatre company’s first production three decades ago, is directed by Kim Blackwell, 4th Line’s managing artistic director.
“I am excited we finally get to share ‘The Tilco Strike’ with our audiences,” Blackwell said. “This play is pure 4th Line — taking audiences inside a little-known piece of regional history. And I am beyond excited to direct the epic spectacle known as ‘The Cavan Blazers,’ a true community play with over 50 in the cast,” she continued.
“The Tilco Strike” will see several actors take 4th Line stage for the first time, including Austin Anonsen, Katherine Cappellacci, Sierra Gibb-Khan, Jason Gray, Nathan Simpson and Ellyse Wolter. After making their debuts participating in 4th Line Theatre’s Young Company over the last two seasons, Rebecca Birrell and Laurin Isiekwena will be making their debuts on the main stage.
Actors returning to the 4th Line stage in “The Tilco Strike” include Justin Hiscox, Mark Hiscox, Matt Gilbert, M. John Kennedy, Sarah McNeilly, Kelsey Powell and Hilary Wear. The cast will feature 22 professional and volunteer actors.
Winslow will appear in “The Cavan Blazers” as Justice John Knowlson. The play will also feature Colin A. Doyle as Dane Swain, J.D. “Jack” Nicholsen as Patrick Maguire and Mark Hiscox as Father Phelan. Katherine Cullen, who is set to play the character of Ann Maguire in the play, will make her 4th Line Theatre debut.
Also returning to the Winslow Farm stage for “The Cavan Blazers” production is Indigo Chesser as Maggie McGuire, along with Thomas Fournier as Charles McCarty, Justin Hiscox as Elijah Coe, Ken Houston as King William of Orange, Robert Morrison as William Grandy, Kelsey Powell as William Armstrong, Julia Scaringi as Martha Cooney and Ryan Tobin as Thomas Rutherford. Jason (Fiddlin’ Jay) Edmunds is joining the cast as a musician.
Winslow, who has written or co-written 17 plays for the Millbrook theatre company that operates from his family farm, launched 4th Line there with “The Cavan Blazers” in 1992.
He has been involved in theatre for 45 years as a playwright, actor, director and/or artistic director, working inin theatres across Canada, the U.S. and Britain since 1982, including the Blyth Festival, Edmonton’s Theatre Network, Northern Lights, Citadel Theatre, Catalyst, Nexus Theatre and the Fringe Festival.
He founded the improv theatre company East City Productions in Peterborough in 1988, directing and writing for the stage.
“The Cavan Blazers,” his first full-length play, has been mounted six timesvto capacity audiences.
WInslow’s additional writing credits include “Gimme That Prime Time Religion,” “Cavan Casanova,” “Two Rounds and a Square,” “Fair Play,” “The Bell of Batoche,” “The Orchard,” “Crow Hill: The Telephone Play,” “The Winslows of Derryvore,” “Doctor Barnardo’s Children,” “The Last Green Hill,” “Welcome Death,” “Wounded Soldiers,” “The History of Drinking in Cavan” and “Carmel,” all for 4th Line.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.