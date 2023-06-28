Virtual reality headsets, televisions and tablets to teach digital literacy.
An online display of newly gifted artifacts.
New fitness equipment to promote an active lifestyle.
The federal government is doling out more than $255,000 to 14 organizations working to support the health and well-being of seniors in London.
London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos and London West MP Arielle Kayabaga joined Kamal Khera, the federal minister of seniors, at Springbank Gardens community centre on Tuesday to announce the grants.
This investment will ensure seniors “can continue to remain active and engaged members of their community,” Khera said.
“I want to congratulate all the wonderful organizations that are here today that are the recipients of this funding,” she added. “I can't wait to see all the exciting things that you'll be doing for the members of this London community … not just for now, but for years to come.”
The grants – ranging from $10,500 to $25,000 – will flow to several organizations, including churches and libraries, Fanshawe College and Westmount Gardens long-term care home.
The money was awarded through a federal grant program launched in 2004 to support projects that improve seniors quality of life. Organizations applying to the new horizons for seniors program had to meet at least one of its five objectives, such as supporting healthy aging, preventing senior abuse and celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion.
The program has “yielded tremendous results for London,” Fragiskatos said, pointing to a past project that invited seniors to paint a wall mural at their apartment building.
The six-week art project brought community partners together and offered them purpose and meaning during the pandemic, he said.
“So, something like this speaks to healthy aging. Not just recognizing that aging is happening in communities across the country, but we have to adapt to that and recognize that dignity has to be at the very core of what we do.”
The organization will buy virtual reality headsets, televisions and tablets to teach seniors to use technology and expand a virtual library.
Seniors will create activities, such as arts and crafts, music, theatre, writing and photography, to tackle social isolation.
The agency will buy fitness equipment to offer fitness programs and services to seniors.
The grant will go toward buying displays and a camera to show newly gifted radar artifacts and to create a digital experience for seniors and veterans.
The church will replace a walkway to promote a safe and social environment for seniors.
Seniors will participate in learning sessions through Java program materials.
Seniors will host and participate in virtual program development and volunteer training seminars.
The grant is funding digital literacy and health and wellness sessions for seniors.
Seniors will promote socialization and reduce isolation through engagement and storytelling.
The grant is funding music and memory care activities to promote social participation and inclusion.
The grant will support workshops for local seniors to connect and to encourage intergenerational volunteering and community involvement.
The grant will support educational sessions and social activities for seniors
Seniors will participate in various activities from planting to pet walking and reading, with youth.
Seniors will improve the organization’s website to boost awareness of elder abuse.