BRUCE COUNTY – James Lang, Brockton’s deputy mayor, filling in for Chris Peabody, Brockton mayor and Bruce County warden, asked for and received a clear statement that the third-party review of the Durham Street bridge project would definitely include a north location for a replacement bridge.
The answer was that all potential alternatives will be looked at.
The bridge issue came before Bruce County council’s transportation and environmental services committee at the July 6 meeting.
The committee voted to approve the staff recommendation to engage Triton Engineering Services Ltd. for the third-party review, in the amount of $24,900 plus tax.
Adam Stanley, director of transportation and environmental services, presented a report on the possibility of a third-party review, the result of a request by Peabody at the June 15 meeting.
As stated in the report, the review of the bridge replacement project by Triton Engineering will include the proposed detour alternatives, “including reviewing the implications of a temporary bridge and potential locations not currently identified,” along with the “implications of a wooden permanent bridge” compared to a concrete and steel structure, in terms of length of construction time and cost.
Stanley noted in his report that “there has been an overwhelming amount of information and feedback received by the project team through the consultation with agencies, members of the public and the business community in Walkerton. The project team is anticipating that it will take longer to address the concerns raised through the environmental assessment (EA) than originally allocated.
The EA will be put on hold until the results of the third-party review are available. A probable date for the results to come to council is Oct. 20. However, additional time will be needed to incorporate them, and any direction from council, into the EA.
The final public meeting would be scheduled for the winter of 2024. The start of construction would “be contingent on the findings of the final preferred alternative,” according to the report.
Stanley also noted that staff have asked Triton to review B.M. Ross’s “proposed life extending measures (reinforcement) for the existing… bridge to ensure public safety is maintained and a professional opinion on whether there could be another life extending measure considered.”