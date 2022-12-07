A new pop-up market stall in the Outlet Collection at Niagara is bringing festive cheer straight from Lincoln and St. Catharines.
The Jingle Bar, set up in one of the units at the mall, is serving up craft beverages and food. The menu will change slightly between weekends, but features local products from artisans across the area.
Britnie Bazylewski, tourism co-ordinator at the town of Lincoln, said that the idea was to allow shoppers the space to relax during their shopping trip, experience what Niagara has to offer, but also to support local artisan tastemakers.
“Come inside, get cosy and experience what the Benchlands and St. Catharines has to offer,” she said.
There will be cocktails showcasing local drinks, such as the Merry Cherry Sparkler, with VQA sparkling rosé and Cherry Lane concentrate.
Hungry guests can also sample the flavours of the area, such as the Niagara Cheese Box with cheese from the Upper Canada Cheese Company, jelly from 13th Street Winery and bread from De La Terre bakery.
The pop-up will also have an on-site bottle shop allowing guests to buy Christmas gifts and support local businesses in a mall which features international brands.
There will also be a "meet the maker" program, with a rotating lineup of the region's winemakers, brewmasters, distillers and chefs interacting with guests.
“There’s a lot going on in a little space,” said Bazylewski.
The bar opened on the weekend of Nov. 25 to 27, and Bazylewski said it had a great reaction from shoppers.
“You see that festive cheer light up on their face,” she said.
The bar runs on Dec. 2 to 4, Dec. 9 to 11 and Dec. 16 to 18. On Fridays and Saturdays, the space will be open from 12 to 9 p.m. On Sundays it will close at 7 p.m.