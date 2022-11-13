The race to be the next warden of Grey County is on.
Incoming Southgate Mayor Brian Milne announced his intention to seek the warden’s position at the current county council’s final meeting on Nov. 10. Milne is currently the deputy mayor of Southgate, but will return to the county council table as mayor for the next term.
“I will be seeking the warden’s chair on Dec. 6. I would appreciate your kind consideration,” Milne said towards the conclusion of the meeting.
If his bid is successful, this would be Milne’s second time in the warden’s chair at Grey County. He previously served in the position in 2014.
Grey County wardens are elected for a one-year term, although in recent years county tradition, for the most part, has evolved to see wardens receive a second term. Wardens are selected annually by county council in a secret ballot.
The inaugural meeting of the new county council will be held on Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. The new county council to be sworn in that day will feature nine new members, with each of Grey County’s nine municipalities sending a new face to county council. Two new members, new West Grey Mayor Kevin Eccles and new Chatsworth Deputy Mayor Terry McKay, have served on county council previously.
No other member of the incoming county council has declared whether they will run for warden or not.