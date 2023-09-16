With polls showing the PCs and the NDP in a tight race for next month’s provincial election, a University of Manitoba professor of political science says the importance of the Indigenous vote cannot be understated, and Indigenous voters could have a lot of say about who forms the next government in Manitoba.
“I would say out of any provincial elections in this country the Indigenous vote in Manitoba is the most significant,” University of Manitoba professor of Political Studies Réal Carrière said.
“It’s the largest per capita population of Indigenous people in the country so it’s not insignificant, and in a close election it becomes that much more important.”
An Angus Reid Institute poll released back in June showed the NDP holding a five-point lead over the PCs, (44-39) but Carrière said he believes as we near the Oct. 3 provincial election, the race will continue to tighten.
If the election were held one year earlier, Carrière said he would say the NDP would likely have won and formed government, but he said in recent months the race has become too close for him to make any predictions.
“It seems like it has gotten a lot closer and I think it will continue to be close until we get to Oct. 3,” he said.
But as candidates continue to make promises and court voters leading up to the Oct. 3 election, Carrière said he believes the PCs will have a difficult time attracting Indigenous voters this election, both because of current decisions and policies, but also because of the history of the relationship between provincial conservatives and Indigenous people in Manitoba.
“All parties are cognizant of the importance of the demographic, but some are far more cognizant both now and historically than others,” he said.
“The PCs historically have not been focused on Indigenous issues so there is a legacy there, and things were very damaged with the former Premier Brian Pallister, and that damage continues now with Heather Stefanson.”
According to Carrière, the issues on Indigenous people’s minds when they go to the polls could be very different in the city of Winnipeg than in smaller and more remote communities.
But he said he has little doubt that getting the Prairie Green Landfill searched for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran will be the most pressing issue for Indigenous voters in Winnipeg next month, as calls continue to grow for the landfill to be searched for the two Indigenous women believed to have been dumped there by an alleged serial killer.
“It’s pretty obvious in the city it’s the landfill, and it’s top of mind because the movement has been centred in Winnipeg,” Carrière said.
In northern communities, he said it could be mining and mineral extraction that bring Indigenous people to the polls, as they look to have more of a say in how the province uses land in northern Manitoba.
With recent statistics showing approximately 18% of Manitobans identifying as Indigenous, the largest percentage in the country, some Indigenous leaders are now asking citizens to get out and vote next month, and hoping they understand the power their vote could have.
“With a rapidly expanding demographic, now is the perfect time for First Nations to get involved in the provincial political process,” Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said.
“It is also essential that our next government commits to searching the landfill, addressing the affordable housing crisis, decreasing racism in health care policing, and correctional systems, and creating changes that improve the lives of our citizens.
“Let’s vote to hold the leaders of the political parties to account, when it comes to protecting, preserving, promoting, and enhancing the inherent rights of First Nations peoples.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.