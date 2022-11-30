Bordering municipalities Kneehill County and Starland County are working together to build an intermunicipal development plan which will allow for better collaboration in planning along their shared borders.
The two municipalities mutually agreed to forgo adopting an intermunicipal development plan (IDP) following changes to the Municipal Governance Act (MGA) in 2018; however, upon further reflection, it was determined there is mutual benefit.
“By adopting a plan that contains both guidelines for future uses and agreed dispute mechanisms, both municipalities can reach agreement without negative impact on either municipality,” explained Planning and Development manager Barb Hazelton during the regular Tuesday, November 15 council meeting.
A significant portion of the shared border between Kneehill and Starland County follows the Red Deer River as it meanders from Dry Island Buffalo Jump Provincial Park to the municipal boundaries of the Town of Drumheller.
Ms. Hazelton explained the Planning and Development department took roughly a mile on either side of the river to determine which landowners are considered adjacent within the plan. She noted, only those lands with some 70 per cent of a quarter within a mile of the river were deemed adjacent landowners who will be sent correspondence regarding the proposed IDP.
As a significant portion of these lands are also Crown lands, Ms. Hazelton noted this has drastically reduced the number of correspondence letters needed.
Administration from both municipalities attended a meeting at the Starland County administration office in Morrin on September 8 where a draft of the document was circulated. Based on feedback and comments, the document underwent further revision and was then recirculated to both municipalities for further discussion and feedback.
Representatives from both Kneehill County and Starland County attended a meeting on Monday, November 14 at the Kneehill County administration office in Three Hills and the document was reviewed prior to being released to the public.
Kneehill County council gave first reading of the draft intermunicipal development plan and set a public hearing for Tuesday, December 13; Starland County will also hold its own public hearing for the proposed plan on Wednesday, December 14.