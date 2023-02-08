Hockey fever is in the air! Swan Hills Fun Hockey hosted a Littles tournament on Saturday, with the Grizzlies Littles taking to the ice against Linaria, Rich Valley, and Fort Assiniboine.
Each team played one game against each of the other teams, for three games in total. The Grizzlies played their little hearts out and had a great time while they were at it; they even scored some goals. At the end of each game, both teams picked a member of their opposing team as MVP. The Grizzlies MVPs were Tucker Stafford (awarded by Linaria), Daxx Goebel (awarded by Rich Valley), and Scarlett Vezina (awarded by Fort Assiniboine). Each of the MVPs received a water bottle with the motto “Eat. Sleep. Hockey. Repeat.”. Every hockey player at the tournament also received a swag bag with the same slogan.
Keep up the great work Grizzlies!!