RCMP say they are investigating the case of a woman who went missing more than three years ago as a homicide and police have been seen searching an abandoned property in rural Manitoba this week in relation to the case.
Roblin RCMP has been searching for Melinda Lynxleg of Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve, also known as Valley River First Nation, since she first went missing on March 31, 2020.
Police say Lynxleg has not accessed her bank account, has had no contact with friends and family, and has had no activity on social media since she went missing.
On Tuesday, police confirmed they believe that Lynxleg is a murder victim and her case is being investigated as a homicide after receiving “new information.”
RCMP said that on Monday and Tuesday, they searched in and around an abandoned home in the community of San Clara, located about 40 kilometres north of Roblin.
“The RCMP Search and Rescue Team, RCMP Major Crime Services investigators, RCMP Forensic Identification Section, Roblin RCMP officers, and a forensic anthropologist are working in the area following up on the new information,” RCMP said Tuesday.
“As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot disclose the reason for the police presence in the area, but want to assure the community there is no public safety threat.”
According to police, while trying to locate Lynxleg over the last three years, RCMP officers have interviewed more than 50 people, followed up on a number of tips, and worked closely with partner agencies.
In January of 2021, Lynxleg's family offered a $5,000 reward for any information that led to her being found.
RCMP added its Major Crime Service Family Liaison has remained in contact with Lynxleg’s family throughout the investigation, and that the family is aware of the new developments in the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Roblin RCMP at 204-937-2164, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.