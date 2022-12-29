WINGHAM – Santa Claus stopped by the Wingham Salvation Army for breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The free breakfast with Santa event was held in person for the first time in three years.
Corps leader and coordinator Josh Edwards said he was delighted to be able to host the breakfast again at the Josephine Street location.
In between serving up plates of scrambled eggs, sausages, hash brown potatoes, and much more, Edwards reminded people of the increasing need in the community and the strain that is being put on their limited supplies at the food bank.
“In the last year, we’ve seen an increase of around 30 families applying for assistance,” said Edwards.
The increased cost of living and food prices are the main reasons Edwards hears about the increase in need.
Several folks braved the blustery weather to join the many volunteers on hand, enjoying a bit of fellowship, some great breakfast, and getting a photo with Santa.
The Salvation Army Wingham Corps is at 205 Josephine St. in downtown Wingham. For more information on their services, call 519-357-1951.