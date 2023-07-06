Charges have been laid in the June 30, 2022 collision between a Purolator courier van and a B.C. Transit bus that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old student passenger.
RCMP media liaison confirmed that a 59-year-old man from Nelson — who had been driving the van — has been officially accused of a crime. The collision took place just after 4:30 p.m. over one year ago when the B.C. Transit bus heading eastbound on Highway 3A was sideswiped by an oncoming Purolator courier cube van.
“It appears the man has been formally charged with driving without due care and attention. The court would be in Nelson,” the liaison noted.
The driver — whose name has not been released — will make their first court appearance on Aug. 23 in Nelson. The driver faces a minimum penalty of $100 for a conviction while the maximum penalty is a fine of $2,000, six months in jail, or both.
As a result of the collision — that happened on Highway 3A at Tarrys — a 19-year-old student passenger, sitting next to the window where the van struck the bus, was critically injured.
Although her classmates performed first-aid that allowed her to be transferred to hospital in Trail and Kelowna, she died a few days later. Her name was never publicly disclosed.
The student, from Quebec, was part of the Explore Program — an applied language program funded by the Council of Ministers of Education Canada and delivered through Selkirk College.
The program includes 19 students from Quebec who arrived in the region in late-June to immerse themselves in English.