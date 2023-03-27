As of this Friday, a significant drop in residents requiring testing has led to the decision to close the Chatham-Kent COVID, Cold and Flu Care Clinic.
The downward trend in people seeking a COVID-19 test has reached the point where the numbers are too low to continue funding the clinic.
The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance opened the Chatham-Kent COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 47 Emma St. across from the Emergency Department in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.
The Assessment Centre followed the model launched across Ontario, with health organizations taking up the challenge to provide reliable access to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to identify COVID-19 infections.
The centre proved to be a crucial tool in the early waves of the pandemic in the community’s fight against the virus.
The testing centre moved to the 7-Eleven Plaza at the corner of Grand Ave. and St. Clair St. in July 2021. It changed its name to the CK COVID, Cold and Flu Care Clinic in Dec. 2022, expanding testing and providing treatment for cold and respiratory flu-like illnesses for residents who didn’t have a primary care provider.
Since its inception, over 115,000 PCR tests have been provided at the clinics while hundreds of residents received enhanced physician access and anti-viral treatment for COVID-19.
“While we have now reached a stage of very low spread of the virus in our community, COVID-19 is still prevalent, and we urge anyone who feels unwell to continue taking precautions to help limit the spread of respiratory ailments,” stated Lori Marshall, CKHA President and CEO.
Patients can still receive care for COVID-19 symptoms from local family health team physicians, nurse practitioner-led clinics, primary health providers, and walk-in and urgent care clinics in the community.
For the most up-to-date testing recommendations, COVID-19 testing locations, or to access anti-viral treatment, go online and visit www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-testing-and-treatment
If you develop severe symptoms requiring medical attention, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, loss of consciousness, or confusion, call 9-1-1 or go to the emergency department.