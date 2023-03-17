One man was arrested, and a manhunt continued on Friday in western Manitoba for a man and a woman wanted in connection to an assault that left two people injured and sent one to hospital with “life-threatening” injuries earlier this week.
According to RCMP, their Dauphin detachment got a call around 5:30 p.m. on March 13, about an injured female at a Tim Hortons on Main Street South in Dauphin.
When police arrived they found a 45-year-old woman from the Pine Creek First Nation with, what RCMP said were life-threatening injuries from an assault. She was transported to hospital and later transferred to Winnipeg in critical condition. Police say a second victim, a 66-year-old male from Dauphin, was found a short distance from the Tim Hortons with serious injuries.
[caption id="attachment_716585" align="alignnone" width="475"] A RCMP manhunt continued on Friday for Samuel Flatfoot, 24, of the Pine Creek First Nation, after an alleged assault in Dauphin on March 13 sent two people to hospital. RCMP Handout[/caption]
He was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to police.
Police said the two victims were assaulted by three suspects, two men and one woman and police issued arrest warrants for Samuel Flatfoot, 24, and Kathleen Flatfoot, 49, both of the Pine Creek First Nation, and for Fred Parenteau, 37, of Dauphin.
On Friday afternoon, RCMP announced Parenteau had been arrested, but that both Samuel and Kathleen Flatfoot remained at large.
All three suspects face charges of aggravated assault and robbery.
RCMP are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Samuel and Kathleen Flatfoot to contact the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, or to call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.