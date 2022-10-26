ST. MARY’S – Forgotten Shores Farm of Port Hilford picked up three of four St. Mary’s Business Appreciation Awards at a ceremony in Sherbrooke last week.
The two-person operation of Dwayne Manthorne and Neal Partington — established in 2019 to grow garlic, but now supplies local grocers with a wide variety of freshly grown produce — won for Best New Business, Best Customer Service and Best Community Impact.
Sherbrooke Garage Ltd. – owned by Don Fraser – won the Best Long-Standing Business award.
“It was amazing,” said Partington after the event on Oct. 20. “We weren’t aware that it was even going on till the week before, because we were just farming, but it was a great day.”
According to the entry description, the award for Best New Business “recognizes a business established in the last five years and shows significant promise through their growth and successful business strategy.”
The Best Customer Service award “recognizes a business dedicated to continuously improving customer satisfaction, exceeding expectations, reacting appropriately to ensure customer satisfaction [and demonstrating] excellence in resolving conflicts and/or facing challenges.
The Best Community Impact award “recognizes a business making a difference to their community, has taken positive action to invest in their community, and sees social responsibility as integral to the business’ success.”
Best Long-Standing Business award “recognizes a business operating for over ten consecutive years, exemplifying growth and sustainability.”
Said the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s Economic Development Officer, Denise Dunn, who emceed the event: “This was our second year offering small business awards, which recognize and celebrate the creativity, strength and impact of St. Mary’s small business owners. The ceremony provides a chance for new business owners to connect with existing business owners, peer support and the opportunity to speak with representatives of the Community Business Development Corporation of Guysborough.”
She added: “The data was striking [this year] with respect to the number of different small businesses that were voted as Best Customer Service and Best Community impact, which is a testament to the dedication and quality of businesses in St. Mary’s.”
Deputy Warden James Fuller spoke on behalf of the municipality, while Gordon MacDonald, economic development officer for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, gave the keynote address.
Virtual guests included: MLA Lisa Lachance for Halifax Citadel-Sable Island and the NDP Economic Development Critic; Derek Mombourquette, MLA for Sydney-Membertou and the Liberal Economic Development Critic; Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture and MLA for Guysborough-Tracadie; Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development and MLA for Lunenburg; Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia; and Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. Virtual guests had pre-recorded videos prepared for presentation at the ceremony.
Partington accepted the awards with his wife Victoria Lambourne (on behalf of Manthorne who was unavailable due to his work schedule). “Unless you’re going to go on an industrial scale, you have to be diverse in farming,” he said. “We’re open to trying things.”