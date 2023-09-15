Fall is in the air and the Vauxhall Academy of Baseball Jets are back in town to get their fall season started. After players reported to the team in late August, the team got into its first game action this past weekend as they hit the highway to Lethbridge to take on the Prairie Baseball Academy and Parkland Academy.
Game 1 saw the Jets take to the field to take on Parkland Academy. In their first action of the fall, the Jets were unable to muster any sustained offence as they fell 5-1. Brett Getz, Rory MacDonald, and Aaron Fuzesy all found their way to the mound for the Jets.
Looking for a rebound in the second game of the day, the Jets took on PBA to wrap things up. This time, the Jets were able to spot some runs and take home a 5-3 win. Patrick MacInnis, Jacob Burgess, and Kaden Coldwell pitched for VAB. The offence for day one was led by Stevyn Andrachick and Ben Simmons who each had three hits. Other offence came from Alex Laurence, Luke Wheatley, and Callum Thomson who contributed with a single hit each.
In their second doubleheader, the Jets looked to stabilize and take home a couple of wins. Game 1 saw the Jets take on Parkland again, and this time, the Jets saw their offence explode in a 20-4 victory. Jimmy Boulanger and Sheamus Ryan were great on the mound for the Jets while Andrachick, and Simmons all supplied two extra-base hits in the win. Parker Austin, Easton Kitura, and Karen Haney each hit a double.
In the final game of the weekend, the Jets saw a back and forth battle but fell 6-4 to PBA. Jack Baxter punched out six batters in two and two-thirds while Langdyn Cummins, Thomson, Haney, Laurence, Kitura, and Andrachick provided hits for the Jets.
The Jets return home for their first games at Jets Stadium this weekend as they host a pair of doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.