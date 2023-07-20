Londoners will have the chance to cheer on a pair of hometown soccer stars whenever Canada competes at the women's World Cup starting on Thursday.
London natives and Olympic golden girls Jessie Fleming and Shelina Zadorsky are in the lineup for the seventh-ranked squad in their opening game against No. 40 Nigeria in Melbourne, Australia. The game starts at Thursday 10:30 p.m. ET.
An H.B. Beal graduate who also attended Central, Fleming at just 25 is already heading into her third World Cup and has an impressive 115 caps and 19 goals in international play for Canada. She grew up playing for the Nor'West Optimist Soccer Club and was also a track star in high school.
Playing professionally as a midfielder for Chelsea, Fleming was 15 when she made her national debut in December 2013 and was the country's youngest player at the 2015 World Cup.
There were questions about whether Fleming would play Thursday's opening game after she was limited at practice earlier this week, according to TSN. The midfielder sat on the bench while her teammates started stretching on the pitch.
Head coach Bev Priestman told TSN after the session Fleming "just felt something" and the medical staff "took it down a notch" for her and are "building her up to ensure she’s ready.”
Also hoping to land the women's team its first World Cup is Zadorsky, a St. Thomas Aquinas graduate who played four years with the University of Michigan before going pro and eventually joining Tottenham Hotspur in England. The 30-year-old made her first appearance with the senior national team in 2013.
Both Zadorsky and Fleming were part of the Canadian squad that won Olympic gold at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo and bronze at the 2016 Olympics.
After Nigeria, Canada will next play Ireland on July 26 (8 a.m. ET) and then host Australia on July 31 (6 a.m. ET). You can follow our complete World Cup coverage throughout the tournament right here.