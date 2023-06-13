Cypress County gave out the citizen and young citizen of the year awards last Wednesday.
Jody Phillips, secretary of the Dunmore Community Association, received the citizen of the year, while Seven Persons School student Emma Baedke was named the first-ever young citizen of the year.
“I feel extremely honoured to receive the award,” said Phillips. “I joined the DCA because I wanted to be part of the efforts to improve our community and I was so thrilled because I found an amazing group of people with the same goals.”
Over the past three years, as the DCA worked to complete the EDF Outdoor Recreation Centre, Phillips has learned how much impact a small group of volunteers can have when they are enthusiastic and supported by the community, local businesses and government.
The DCA is continuing to raise funds to for more improvements at the rec centre, adding tetherball along with basketball and pickleball courts. The association is looking forward to holding its yearly summer events, such as Dunmore Days at the end of August and the kite festival.
“While it’s very flattering to be singled out as Citizen of the Year, the accomplishments at Sunrise Park and the opening of the EDF outdoor recreation centre has truly been a group effort,” said Philips.
Baedke, a Seven Persons School student and president of the Saddles and Spurs Light Horse 4-H Club is the first recipient of the newly-created young citizen of the year award.
Baedke was Dunmore Equestrian Centre’s Little Britches Rodeo Sweetheart in 2022, loves anything related to horses and competed in several rodeos last summer.
She received a sportsmanship award from her 4-H club, regularly helps younger students at school and joined the school volleyball team in the fall.