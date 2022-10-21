NORTH HURON – Deputy Mayor Trevor Seip pulled a letter from correspondence to North Huron council from the Municipality of East Ferris to the Province of Ontario regarding a request to immediately increase the minimum wage of Early Childhood Educator (ECE) teachers and that urgent attention be given to the childcare shortage, which is preventing many people from going back to work after the pandemic.
The East Ferris resolution from their Oct. 11 regular council meeting outlined several vital points addressing the current early years and child care workforce shortage, the fact that many parents can’t return to work due to the lack of licensed child care and the challenges of training, recruiting and retaining qualified Registered Early Childhood Educators (RECEs) and child care staff, “a challenge that has been exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The resolutions requested that the Province of Ontario expedite its commitments to creating an additional 86,000 licensed childcare spaces in Ontario, pointing out that the pledges didn’t include explicit solutions or provide an increased pay rate in a timely fashion and explicitly calling out the $10 a day Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement “which will create a demand for more child care spaces when a workforce shortage already exists.”
The resolutions put forward by the Council of the Municipality of East Ferris say:
“Therefore, be it resolved that Council of the Municipality of East Ferris advocates for the Province of Ontario to address the child care workforce shortage in Ontario by immediately increasing the $18/hour minimum wage and providing benefits to RECEs in licensed child care centres to an equitable level to that which is paid to RECEs employed by school boards;
“And further that the Province of Ontario launch and financially support an accelerated Early Childhood Education program, to be completed within 14 to 16 months, similar to the program launched in March 2022 for Personal Support Workers (PSWs), where funding supported the costs of tuition, books, and other mandatory fees, to help address the shortage of RECEs in Ontario;
“And further that a certified copy of this resolution be forwarded to OMSSA (Ontario Municipal Social Services Association), Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care, Childcare Resource and Research Unit, NOSDA (Northern Ontario Service Deliverers Association), FONOM (Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities), AMO (Association of Municipalities of Ontario), all 10 District Social Services Administration Boards in Northern Ontario, and all Ontario Municipalities to request their support and advocacy for this resolution.”
Seip said, “I don’t think this is a surprise, but the resolution that the Municipality of East Ferris has indicated is that it is very difficult to staff municipally owned daycare centres due to the varying change in what an ECE or registered childhood educator can get paid through Avon Maitland School Board or a school board or private sector industry vs. what the public sector can get charged.
“We have a childcare worker shortage,” said Seip. “Which in reality is a complete result of this. When you work for the school board, you are paid according to a union contract. Our employees are not unionized. For the most part, most public sector municipal employees are not unionized, which is positive or negative, depending on how you look at it.
“However, the argument is that they are underpaid to the market of their industries, which therefore is causing a shortage in our market.
Seip went on to say how even though there is a great need for childcare spaces in all three locations, Blyth, East Wawanosh, and Wingham; the township can not provide the level of service necessary because they cannot find workers.
North Huron councillors agreed to support these resolutions, and staff will send a letter of support to East Ferris.