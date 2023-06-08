Karon Coffin, originally from Souris, and her husband Rob Bliss had 30 to 45 minutes Sunday to pack essential items as flames closed in on their Halifax-area home.
Their two-storey home, with a walk-out basement, of 28 years is one of more than 200 structures ravaged by an ongoing wild fire on the outskirts of the Nova Scotia capital.
“It happened so fast,” Mr Bliss said. The couple was hosting their children and grandchildren who live in a region of Halifax unscathed by the fire when they realized they needed to evacuate.
“We were sitting in our front yard, noticing a whiff of smoke, to having embers falling in our yard within about an hour,” he said. “We knew it was spreading and spreading quickly.”
The couple left, shortly after their children and grandchildren, with the clothes they were wearing and two suitcases filled with belongings. Thick smoke billowed from structures at the other end of their neighbourhood and hot ashes and embers fell from the sky all around as they drove away.
Reflecting on the series of events, Mr Bliss urges everyone to think ahead about fire risks this summer.
“There is so much fuel on the ground in PEI,” he said. “Just be prepared. Have a plan and be prepared.”
The couple is uncertain about where they will be able to settle and call home next.
As an immediate fix, they sought refuge at a hotel and will soon move in with friends until it is safe for an insurance adjuster to assess the ruins of their house and determine what resources they will have to work with.
Multiple friends in the Halifax area reached out to them offering support.
So did Islanders from the Souris area as well as from the Murray River, Murray Harbour area. These are regions where Ms Coffin and Mr Bliss spend significant amount of time through the summer and to otherwise visit family and friends.
