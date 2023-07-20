A group of fortunate charities in Niagara-on-the-Lake got an extra boost from the performing arts world Wednesday afternoon.
The Shaw Festival donated $4,800 in discounted ticket sales to five NOTL charity groups.
The theatre company sells discounted tickets to preview shows every year and donates the proceeds to other charity groups.
Shaw community outreach director Pragna Desai said the company has been running the charity program for about 30 years now.
"We really do believe that when we thrive, the community thrives," said Desai.
This year’s recipients were the Canadian Cancer Society, which received $1,300 and the Niagara Nursery School, which got $1,000.
The NOTL Soccer Club, Music Niagara and the Niagara Jazz Festival each got $500.
Artistic producer for the Niagara Jazz Festival Juliet Dunn told The Lake Report she plans to use the funds to pay performers at the upcoming Music in the Park concert at Simcoe Park.
"At the end of the day, it's all about the music," Dunn said.
While The Niagara Jazz Festival has many other costs, Dunn said she tries to use donations like these to support the artists.