LISTOWEL – The Listowel Baptist Church’s annual garage sale reached an all-time sales high this year. From May 19-20, the church held a large indoor garage sale at its location in Listowel. A wide selection of items were up for grabs, such as clothing, artwork and furniture. The church raised a total of $29,819.19, a new record for the organization and nearly $7,500 more than last year’s total of $22,332.63.
The funds raised from the sale will be divided amongst four municipal community organizations. These include North Perth Community Hospice, Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation, HOPE Links North Perth, and the Salvation Army Food Bank.
“We try to invest and support the community because we need all these organizations in our community,” explained Deb Loree, one of the chairs of the Baptist Church’s garage sale committee.
Deb and Bob Loree are the chairs of the garage sale committee for the church, and Deb took time from the hustle and bustle of the sale to talk about the event’s success with the Listowel Banner.
“The line up started at eight o’clock this morning,” explained Deb Loree, as people were jonesing to get into the sale two hours prior to its opening.
And Loree wants people to know that it takes many hands and hard work to put on the event.
“We have a very faithful team of workers behind us helping year-round. We could not do this event without the many volunteers who help clean, test, sort and fix items that are donated from the community and our church family,” explained Loree.
“We work at this all year round. So we price all year round and we have a storage room upstairs and all the furniture is stored at our house.”
They were still receiving donations the morning of the event, so Loree will continue her work of selling online during the year leading up to the event as well as preparing for next year.
“I’ll probably start again next week.”
Nothing is going to waste either. Anything that isn’t sold will be donated to various organizations, such as It Takes A Village, as well as members of the Amish and Mennonite communities. Even new refugees to the area were able to come to the sale and get items free of charge.
“We try to find a home for everything after our sale,” explained Loree.
New this year was the on-site food option, with Wingham’s own Brammy’s food truck supplying sustenance for busy shoppers. Typically, the volunteers would host a barbeque in conjunction with the sale, but times are tough.
“Our volunteer base is down as well so the food truck is very handy to have,” said Loree.
The church is donating the almost $30,000 raised to local community organizations within the town.
“Our church wants to show love and support to our community in a tangible way,” expressed Loree.
But all the success could not be achieved without the support from the community.
“God has blessed us not only with many donations, but a large crowd, favourable weather and generous buyers!”