Local community members in Fort St. John are invited to explore and learn Charlie Lake's history through a new exhibit featuring unique interactive activities.
The Charlie Lake Conservation Society (CLCS) coordinated with Fort St. John North Peace Museum by organizing an exhibit, The Lake Next Door, to create awareness among community members about the importance of Charlie Lake's rich biodiversity.
The exhibit opened at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum on May 18th and will remain open until September 15th.
North Peace Museum curator Heather Sjoblom felt there needed to be more awareness about Charlie Lake's history and current conditions, so she contacted the CLCS.
"Many people are not taking Charlie Lake as a lake. They do not realize the rich biodiversity around the lake and the creatures are flourishing," said Sjoblom.
Glynnis Maundrell, CLCS secretary, said part of the exhibit is designed to create curiosity using photographs and sounds.
A small living pond is displayed at the exhibit focusing on Charlie Lake. (Manavpreet Singh, Energeticcity.ca)
One of the activities focuses on exploring Charlie Lake's biodiversity through a living pond consisting of fish and microscopic little creatures. Another activity is an ice fishing hut with stars and bats in the sky for visitors to explore.
The society created six-sided blocks presenting aspects of Charlie Lake for kids to play and read little messages detailing some facts about the lake.
"We also have a beaver lodge constructed from local materials, which can be used to read books or relax and provide an experience of being a beaver," said Maundrell.
The organizers also hope to share more information about Charlie Lake with locals through presentations and educational workshops next month, encouraging people to come out and experience the exhibit.
"The goal is to raise awareness of Charlie Lake's natural beauty and understand its cultural importance to the North Eastern B.C.," said Bruce Kosugi, director of CLCS, which put the exhibit together.
CLCS was founded to conserve Charlie Lake and its area in 1966. This group has undertaken shoreline clean-ups, watershed initiatives to reduce soil erosion from oil and gas sites, educational learning programs, and aquatic plant surveys.