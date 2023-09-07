"Wow, what an incredible experience it has been to arrive in Canada during Welcoming Week 2023! From the moment I stepped off the plane, I've been overwhelmed by the warmth and hospitality of the people here. It truly feels like a warm embrace from a new family,” said Idrees Sheikh, who reached Chatham-Kent from BAngladesh just a few days ago.
Communities across Canada will celebrate Welcoming Week 2023 from September 8th to the 17th. It is a global event highlighting the significance of embracing and supporting newcomers. This Week marks Canada's fourth consecutive year of participation, while the international community commemorates the Week's 11th anniversary.
The essence of Welcoming Week revolves around the profound understanding that welcoming and inclusive communities are the bedrock of success. Immigrants play an integral role in Canada's growth and prosperity, substantially contributing to the nation's economy. Their impact is felt through innovative advancements across various industries, filling critical gaps in the labour market, and creating employment opportunities. In essence, immigrants enrich the social and economic fabric of our communities.
To mark Welcoming Week 2023, everyone is invited to embark on a journey of discovery and share inspiring stories of how immigrants have enriched the communities.
Throughout Welcoming Week, communities all over Canada will come alive with events and activities that reflect the spirit of inclusivity and diversity. This celebration is a testament to Canada's commitment to fostering welcoming environments and embracing the cultural richness newcomers bring to the nation.
“I couldn't have asked for a better welcome to Canada! The community events during Welcoming Week have been amazing. Meeting people from different backgrounds, sharing stories, and celebrating diversity has been such a heartwarming experience for the newcomers," said an Indian migrant Asher John, who has been living in Chatham-Kent for the last four years. "Such events make migrants realize their importance in Canada. Being welcomed by the native community is nothing less than being received by a family."