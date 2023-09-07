Saturday, September 9th the Town of Rosthern together with the Rosthern Ag Society and Seager Wheeler Farm are hosting their third annual Harvest Festival. The day’s activities start with a pancake breakfast from 7:30 – 11 a.m. at the Rosthern Arena, followed by a parade at 10:00, and a ball tournament, car show, threshing demonstration, and Ol’ McDales Friendly Farm petting zoo getting underway at 11:00. The Friendly Farm petting zoo will be set up at Rosthern’s Centennial Park and the threshing demonstration will be held at Seager Wheeler Farm. Noon will see a Business Trade Show and Artisan Market opening on 6th Street in Rosthern that will run until 4 p.m. At Seager Wheeler Farm a barbecue lunch will be available for purchase before a second threshing demonstration which is scheduled for 1 p.m. A fireworks display will wrap up the day at approximately 9 pm which will be followed by live entertainment.
Just outside the doors of Friesens Bigway the Sask Valley Hospital Foundation will be hosting a fundraiser for the new hospital. From 11:00 am to 1:30 pm lunch items will be available for purchase along with face painting and balloons for the kids. Food items available for purchase will be pulled pork on a bun, hotdogs, homemade potato salad, pickles, and chips. The Sask. Valley Hospital Foundation has been working diligently for over ten years to raise funds for a new hospital at Rosthern which serves a large catchment area and is an anchor hospital between Saskatoon and Prince Albert. The Foundation is also running a 50/50 lottery until the end of November, tickets for which are available online at svhf.net.
Festivals, by definition, attract visitors and visitors spend money which boosts the local economy with spending both on and off the festival site. However, the success of a festival goes far beyond the money collected in cash boxes and tills. Festivals foster community pride which is a critical factor in the development and improvement of any community and when residents have community pride, they are more likely to speak positively about their town and its activities to others which encourages out-of-town people to visit. Festivals also strengthen relationships between all elements in a community from businesses to local government to special interest groups, as they work together for the betterment of the community in all aspects. Festivals also result in free advertising for local businesses as visitors talk about their experiences when they return home. While they may not always bring tourists from far away, festivals and town fairs do invariably bring out-of-town visitors who spend money while they are there.
As one of the groups sponsoring the Harvest Festival, the Rosthern Ag Society lives out its mandate to build communities. The RAS regularly reach out to engage with residents and those from neighbouring communities in efforts to bring people from all walks of life together. The RAS is a non-profit organization that has its roots buried deep in the history and culture of the region. Agricultural Society Fairs in the past were the festival that brought communities together, they were the annual traditions that intertwined with a town or region’s identity. School students could submit artwork and crafts and even school notebooks which demonstrated their skill at penmanship. Floral displays, baking, and preserves, along with garden produce could also be found at annual fairs. Ag Society fairs were not limited to cattle and horses alone. Today, Ag Societies host their own events like the KCRA Rodeo hosted by the Rosthern Ag Society at the end of July, while also working together with local governments for events like the Harvest Festival. As President Wade Jensen of the Saskatchewan Association of Agricultural Societies and Exhibitions said in his message for the 2022 Annual Report, “Service in our communities will be one of our biggest strengths. … We must make sure we are giving our communities the experience they desire and deserve. Our passion is entertaining our friends and neighbours which means more than ever it is our time to shine.” Whatever a festival’s theme, be it harvest or heritage or whatever, visitors are bound to learn something from it, and education, which includes both greater awareness and new knowledge that comes in the form of experiential learning offered in a fun context, is another benefit of festivals.
In a strategic planning session held on March 13, 2021, the Rosthern Town Council and the Administration team developed Mission, Vision, and Values statements. The developed Mission statement reads, “The purpose of the Town of Rosthern Council is to provide sustainable programs and services that create a positive environment that meet the needs of [our] community.” Festivals such as the Harvest Festival help create that environment. As businesses, local governments, service groups, and individuals work together to plan the events, bonds, and connections are forged which become the “glue” that hold communities together. Without these connections…this glue, communities stagnate, and the quality of life declines.
In the present economy, small towns must look beyond their geographical limits to the region beyond their tax base and work together with other partners to grow and develop. The adage, ‘united we stand, divided we fall’ applies to all sectors of a community, and through festivals such as the Harvest Festival in Rosthern and ‘Walk’-aw Days held over the summer in Wakaw, stronger relationships can be created within communities. If residents of neighbouring communities support the community-building efforts of each other and build relationship bridges between those communities, then growth will happen, and it will be for the betterment of the entire region.