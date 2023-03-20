New funding is coming to west Niagara long-term-care homes to help older adults with complex medical needs like dementia and bariatric issues to specialized care instead of moving them to a hospital.
Three long-term-care homes — Albright Manor in Beamsville, Deer Park Villa and Shalom Manor and Gardens, both in Grimsby — are receiving the provincial funds and will be able to support the admission into homes of people who no longer require acute care in the hospital but still have needs difficult to accommodate without specialized services and supports.
Albright Manor is slated to receive $17,642, Shalom Manor $17,306 and Deer Park Villa $7,000. Each of the homes will be directing the funds for diagnostic equipment.
For Shalom Manor, the funds will help to reduce hospital transfers, which can be uncomfortable and lead to other negative effects on residents, especially those with dementia, according to CEO John Peneycad.
“The purchase of this diagnostic equipment will be another tool for us to use that equips us to provide high-quality care and treat our residents in their homes, decreasing the strain on the health-care system by reducing emergency room visits,” said Peneycad.
The Local Priorities Fund money was announced March 15 at Deer Park Villa by Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra in a visit to the area. The funding for the west Niagara facilities represent three of the 19 projects announced in Niagara, receiving $294,513 in funding. Projects in St. Catharines, Welland, Fort Erie, Niagara Falls, and Niagara-on-the-Lake care homes were also selected.
Calandra said the government is “increasing investments in bold, creative and innovative solutions that conveniently connect long-term-care residents to the specialized care they need in the comfort of their long-term-care home instead of a hospital.”
Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff said the announcement highlights the government's commitment “to fix Ontario's long-term-care system.”