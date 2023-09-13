Thunder Bay, Ont. — Bird-watching enthusiasts craning their necks in rural areas just outside Thunder Bay have been receiving a real treat this month. The number of majestic-looking sandhill cranes that have stopped over in farm fields in Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge and the Slate River Valley is believed to be well over 600, many more than last year, observers say. “The sound they make is almost magical, like a (pre-historic) pterodactyl,” Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) education co-ordinator Rachael Zacharias Bezanson said Tuesday. On Monday, the LRCA kicked off its second-annual Sandhill Crane Festival, which over the next two weeks relies on volunteers to take note of sightings and record them on a link on LRCA’s website. “The goal is to try and see the massive flocks of sandhill cranes that are currently migrating through the region,” said a LRCA bulletin. “It’s totally voluntary, not part of an official scientific study,” LRCA spokesman Ryan Mackett clarified. In flight, sandhill cranes appear larger than Canada Geese because of their impressive two-metre wingspan. Though some make their nests in rural Thunder Bay, many spotted in area farm fields at this time of year are mainly resting up for their annual migration to the southern U.S. “They have a huge range,” said Zacharias Bezanson, noting that some of the cranes will fly as far as Alaska and Baffin Island to nest. In addition to their notable honk, sandhill cranes are distinctive in the air because, like an ancient pterodactyl, they fly with their necks outstretched. As fall approaches, they appear grey in colour with fresh feathers in preparation for the long flight south. LRCA’s next big birding event will take place on Oct. 7 at Thunder Bay’s Mission Island Marsh Conservation Area, when the focus will turn from cranes to water fowl. More information is available online at LRCA’s website at lakeheadca.com.
Sandhill crane sightings appear to rise
- CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Chronicle-Journal
