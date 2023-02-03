Woodstock police were asking the public to avoid a south-end intersection Friday because of an investigation two nearby merchants say is related to a missing persons case.
It was shortly after 1 p.m. when police issued an appeal asking people to avoid the area of Mill Street and Sixth Avenue in south Woodstock for "an active police investigation."
"Please obey all road closures and stay away from the area if possible," police said in a statement. A Woodstock police spokesperson said no other details were available as of mid-afternoon.
Two merchants near the scene said police were investigating a vehicle believed to belong to 30-year-old Karen Cunningham, whom police reported missing Thursday.
Police asked for the public's help locating Cunningham, describing her as white, five-foot-six and roughly 150 pounds, with shoulder-length straight blonde hair and blue eyes. They said she was last seen wearing a light-coloured sweater and is known to drive a 2010 black Mazda 3.
Roni DeGraaf, an office manager at a nearby business, said police were at the scene "well before 7 a.m." Friday and had cordoned off a section of Sixth Avenue, where investigators were collecting evidence from a black Mazda 3.
"I watched them take pictures inside the car, and they took evidence out of the car," DeGraaf said, noting a stretch of the road was still closed for the investigation as of mid-afternoon Friday.
A worker at the Daisy Mart convenience store across the street from where the car was parked said police told him they were probing the vehicle of a missing person.
"The car is on the backside of the street. That's why they closed the road," said the man, Nick, who declined to give his last name.