B.C.’s 71 libraries will split $45 million in one-time funding from the B.C. government, part of the supplementary spending of surplus from the 2022-23 budget year.
The funds are intended for library systems to respond to rising costs and increased demand, the province said.
“Libraries are now community hubs” and provide safe spaces for people, Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang said during the announcement and news conference in Cumberland on March 24. “Today they continue shifting their services and increasing their online offerings. We know how vital that work is and we are investing in helping B.C. libraries keep pace with changing needs.”
Libraries will have flexibility to use the funds for adding to books and digital collections, programs, technology and operating hours as well as support for accessibility, inclusion, anti-racism and reconciliation.
Funds are to be delivered by March 31. Vancouver Island Regional Library’s share of the funding was unknown as of press time.
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs “has made clear the funds are for extension and are not intended to replace core support from local governments,” VIRL’s communications director, David Carson, told the Sounder.
VIRL had an “unprecedented” 8.1 per cent average tax levy increase for 2023, board chair Erin Hemmens noted at the March 24 news conference. Ninety-seven per cent of VIRL’s costs are fixed, including wages, rent and debt repayments.
For 2023, the Regional District of Nanaimo’s library requisition is $2.8 million, a 9.9 per cent increase from 2022. Electoral Area B (Gabriola, Mudge, DeCourcy) taxpayers will contribute $322,556 of that, an increase of $34,003.
The one-time grant is in addition to annual operating grants the province distributes to library systems, which last year totalled $14 million. VIRL’s annual operating grant has been about $1.2 million since 2018 and has increased by $151,415 since 2002. As of fall 2022, VIRL says it serves a population of approximately 490,000 compared to 463,215 in 2021. The province did not say if it would be increasing annual operating grants in the future. In Spring 2022, the province provided $8 million to libraries to retroactively cover pandemic costs, address growing demand for digital content, upgrade physical spaces and deliver computer and virtual technology training.