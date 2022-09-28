The Township of West Lincoln has warned residents about a series of fake calls targeting older adults, asking them about their votes in the upcoming municipal election.
The township received a report just before noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27 that around 20 people were targeted between the evening of Monday Sept. 26 to midday on Tuesday.
The calls, which reportedly came from a person rather than a robotic recording, targeted seniors, according to the township.
In each case, the caller claimed they were from the township, and asked the people whom they were going to vote for or had already voted for in the municipal election.
Advance polls began in West Lincoln on Monday Sept. 26 ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.
In a statement, the township reminded residents it would never ask for private information and that they are never required to reveal it.