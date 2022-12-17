Isaiah Moore knows there’s a difference between being a leader and being a politician.
“You don’t need these positions to be a leader in your community,” he says. “But you need to have these positions to get bigger things done.”
He took on the position of youth councillor for Moose Cree First Nation in June after being nominated for the role.
The position had been vacant since September of 2021 when he stepped into it and his focus has been to lift other young people up in the community and get them involved.
Moore had been going to school in Sudbury when he was acclaimed to the councillor position.
“It was kind of a no-brainer for me to take the position and move back to Moose Factory,” he says. “I kind of dropped everything to do it, honestly, but I don’t regret it at all.”
He’s not the first member of his family to take up the role and he remembers hearing from his older brother, who held the same position some years ago.
“He’d come through Timmins and he would talk about how amazing his journeys and opportunities were through this position,” he says. “That’s why it was kind of in the back of my mind.”
Moore remembers going to summer camps near Moose Factory as a child. Through the years, some of the programs that took kids out onto the land and connected them to their culture faded.
“When I was younger there were these summer camps and I was never there during the winter because I was in Timmins for school, but there was Project George to get kids out on the land and I want to get that going again,” says Moore. “Now’s the time to get back on track for these programs for the youth.”
He has also been speaking about the mental health needs of those in remote communities and how people from other parts of the province won’t always understand some of the struggles that come from living in the North.
He recently attended the Mushkegowuk health summit and was able to bring some awareness to the issues facing his community.
“There would be organizations coming down from Toronto, and it was hard to relate to someone who hasn’t grown up here, or doesn’t deal with it being dark at 5 p.m. and how that can affect you,” he says.
His own experience with these challenges led him to the idea to start his own community-led mental health service shortly after leaving high school, and it’s been something he’s had in the back of his mind since then.
His idea was that having people who have been through hard times and are willing to share and speak to those experiences within their own community could have a greater impact than someone coming in from elsewhere.
He’s continuing to advocate for programs like this in Moose Factory and other northern communities.
“It will be a long road, but nothing I wouldn’t want to do,” he says. “I took a few years to go back to school because, even in high school, I struggled a lot mentally, but thankfully I had a great support system with family, friends and even teachers, so I got out of that and doing the best as I can.”
Moore’s schedule is very full with his youth councillor duties and studying through Algonquin College’s online police foundations program.
“There are days, I wake up and I’m not sure what town I’m in,” he laughs. “But it’s worth it.”
Moore’s busy schedule and his work with council has convinced him that more young people getting involved in politics and leadership roles is key to the future, and he’s focused on making that easier to access through a reinvigorated youth council.
“Once that gets started up, there will be other youth there, being leaders in the community, doing volunteer hours, and being an outreach for youth that want to get involved and being there for other youth who might be struggling,” said Moore.
He says he’s learned a lot about how to navigate his new position from the chief and council, who offered their advice any time he needed it.
“They’ve been so welcoming,” says Moore. “When I first started it was so overwhelming because I’m new to a lot of stuff and a lot of the programs that I’m working on, they’ve been working on for years.”
He says meeting and talking with members of other communities in the Mushkegowuk region has been a great chance to build a network of youth within the area and share ideas on how other communities are approaching issues.
“Say I go over to Fort Albany, and see what they’re doing there is something that maybe we haven’t done in our community,” he says. “Not every community is going to have the best of everything, but we can get ideas from each other.”
He says there’s a great need for that network and the youth to know how things get done.
“Once these politicians and council members and mayors age out, we are the future,” he says. “It’s not even just getting into politics, just knowing what’s going on in your community is important.”