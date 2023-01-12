Single Family Home Changes by
Municipality
2022 Typical Assessed Value
as of July 1, 2021
2023 Typical
Assessed Value
as of July 1, 2022
%
Change
City of Castlegar
$422,000
$497,000
+18%
City of Nelson
$644,000
$675,000
+5%
Village of Kaslo
$393,000
$470,000
+20%
Village of Nakusp
$342,000
$387,000
+13%
Village of New Denver
$286,000
$361,000
+26%
Village of Silverton
$312,000
$394,000
+26%
Village of Slocan
$295,000
$381,000
+29%
Single Family Home Changes by
Rural Community
2022 Typical Assessed Value
as of July 1, 2021
2023 Typical
Assessed Value
as of July 1, 2022
%
Change
South Kootenay River / Nelson
$512,000
$557,000
+9%
South Slocan Valley
$439,000
$515,000
+17%
North Slocan Valley
$310,000
$375,000
+21%
Krestova
$284,000
$363,000
+28%
Enterprise Creek to Summit
$344,000
$376,000
+9%
Nakusp Vicinity
$342,000
$388,000
+13%
Trout Lake, Galena Bay, Beaton
$220,000
$255,000
+16%
Lower Nakusp to Applegrove
$344,000
$379,000
+10%
West Arrow Lake
$230,000
$269,000
+17%
Crawford - Kootenay Bay - Riondel
$292,000
$381,000
+30%
Lardeau North to Trout Lake
$192,000
$216,000
+13%
Coffee Creek to Schroeder Creek
$373,000
$442,000
+18%