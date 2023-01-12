Single Family Home Changes by

Municipality

2022 Typical Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2021

2023 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2022

%

Change

City of Castlegar

$422,000

$497,000

+18%

City of Nelson

$644,000

$675,000

+5%

Village of Kaslo

$393,000

$470,000

+20%

Village of Nakusp

$342,000

$387,000

+13%

Village of New Denver

$286,000​

$361,000

+26%

Village of Silverton

$312,000

$394,000

+26%

Village of Slocan

$295,000

$381,000

+29%

Single Family Home Changes by

Rural Community

2022 Typical Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2021

2023 Typical

Assessed Value

as of July 1, 2022

%

Change

South Kootenay River / Nelson

$512,000

$557,000

+9%

South Slocan Valley

$439,000

$515,000

+17%

North Slocan Valley

$310,000

$375,000

+21%

Krestova

$284,000

$363,000

+28%

Enterprise Creek to Summit

$344,000

$376,000

+9%

Nakusp Vicinity

$342,000

$388,000

+13%

Trout Lake, Galena Bay, Beaton

$220,000

$255,000

+16%

Lower Nakusp to Applegrove

$344,000

$379,000

+10%

West Arrow Lake

$230,000

$269,000

+17%

Crawford - Kootenay Bay - Riondel

$292,000

$381,000

+30%

Lardeau North to Trout Lake

$192,000

$216,000

+13%

Coffee Creek to Schroeder Creek

$373,000

$442,000

+18%

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.