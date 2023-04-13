With the start of the growing season not far off, Powassan is holding a workshop to help residents produce a successful yield of vegetables this year and more.
Farm To Fork is back after being shut down the last three years because of COVID-19 but is set to return mid April at 250 Clark.
In addition to tips on growing vegetables, residents will hear how to make sausages, canning goods, honey making, worm composting and also learn a bit about dairy and goat farming.
The municipality'sevents co-ordinator Kathie Hogan created the event in 2017. It started in a room at Oley's Auction building with speakers and vendors but Hogan said it was so well attended that she had to move it to 250 Clark the following year to make more room for the public and to introduce the workshops. Hogan isn't surprised that Farm To Fork has enjoyed a lot of public support.
“We live in the north and attract a certain non-urban thought among people,” she said. “People in the rural north try to be a little more self-sufficient. So they want to be able to grow tomatoes, pick some beans and some may want chickens.”
Hogan says the onset of COVID and the supply chains the pandemic triggered made more people aware of food security issues.
“I think it made more people realize that food security is an essential factor,” she said.
Hogan says an entire day has been set aside for Farm To Fork. She says the speakers will be at one end of the building with the workshops going on at the other end with vendors in between both.
“Also there will be a seed exchange so you can come in with one set of seeds, trade them and leave with completely different seeds,” Hogan said.
The event features several speakers talking to the public for about 30 minutes each and the keynote speaker is Eric Blondin of Manitoulin Island who has quite a few growing tips involving vegetables.
But with the workshops going on at the same time as the speakers address their audience, Hogan says the public will have to pick how many workshops they want to participate in and how many of the speakers they want to hear from. She says it won't be possible for the public to take everything in given there is so much going on and the event is only one day.
Hogan says people can register online at www.farm2fork@powassan.net or directly at the municipal office at 250 Clark. She encourages registering in advance because the cost is $15 compared to $20 at the door the day of the event.
Hogan also says the Alderdale General Store will have breakfast items people can pay for directly on site.
The Carriage House Market is providing lunch.
However Hogan says if participants want lunch, they need to pay an additional $15 when registering so the food vendor knows how many meals to prepare and bring to 250 Clark. Hogan says people who do not pay in advance for lunch will not be able to buy it on event day.
Copperhead Distillery will also be at Farm To Fork providing samples of its products and Hogan says it will also have some of its products there for purchase.
Farm To Fork takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15th.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.