The Cypress-Medicine Hat riding will have its first NDP nomination vote – likely at the end of January or early February – and the two candidates, Tim Gruber and Cathy Hogg, both believe sooner is better with a provincial election set for May 29, 2023.
Hogg, who has taken an unpaid leave of absence as board chair for Prairie Rose Public Schools to seek the nomination, has “great respect for the democratic process and those who choose to put their name forward. As such, I look forward to meeting Mr. Gruber and other potential candidates.”
Gruber, a former teacher who still does some subbing, has been working on being the NDP candidate since July 2021. He and his campaign team are upset it’s taken so long for the nomination vote to take place for the Cypress-Medicine Hat riding.
“Danielle Smith threw a wrench into everything. Nobody saw her coming to town. That took any focus on the Cypress-Medicine Hat riding away.”
Both Gruber and Hogg are busy preparing for the nomination vote. Gruber spends four nights a week calling members of the NDP party in the Cypress-Medicine Hat riding.
“I’ve phoned over 160 people already and spoken to probably 80 per cent of them. I’ve met with all three of our school superintendents. I’ve got a meeting with the RCMP because I’m adamant about the RCMP being retained as our rural police force. I’m trying to find a nurse from the hospital that is in charge of the union to talk to.”
Hogg is “reaching out to the members of the constituency to share with them my background, my concern and my passion for the work that needs to be done. I am focused on that right now, while keeping my finger on the pulse of what is happening provincially.”
Having been in a governance role for 10 years, Hogg has great respect for the public accountability of elected officials. For six of her 10 years as a trustee, she served on the executive of the Public School Boards Association of Alberta, four as president.
“I have long believed that education is the foundation of a healthy economy and society. In that role I had many occasions to meet with MLAs and ministers from all parties both at the legislature and in their ridings. Attending throne speeches and budget presentations gave me opportunities for many discussions with numerous provincial stakeholders.”
While Gruber could talk all night to people about issues that need addressing, he limits himself to four of utmost importance to him. Education is the first one as he is still active as a sub and one of his daughters is a teacher. Health care is next, “Because the PCs let me down when I had to go to the States to save my own life because they wouldn’t do the procedure here.”
Third is retaining the RCMP as the rural police force and fourth is the full twinning of Highway 3 from Taber to Medicine Hat.
“Not Taber to Burdett, I was upset when that came out. Kenney wanted to do the same thing, so all Danielle Smith did was take Kenney’s ball and run with it. It wasn’t her idea for twinning the highway. If you would twin that whole highway straight through to Medicine Hat, you would be saving a ton of money and it’s just going to cost so much more money, economically, to do it in stages.”
For Hogg, the most pressing issue is restoring confidence and trust in leadership and the public policy process.
“Across the board, health care, affordability and sovereignty are some of the major issues that need to be addressed. I welcome the opportunity to be part of a solution that will bring us together both rural and urban as a united community and as proud Albertans.”
Both Hogg and Gruber are looking forward to the upcoming nomination vote and the possibility of running as the NDP candidate in the Cypress-Medicine Hat riding.
“I’m excited about the election. I’m enjoying talking to people. I’ve met some really interesting people,” said Gruber.