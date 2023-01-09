The tipping fee for disposal of some waste types at the Regional District of Nanaimo landfill is going up in spring 2023.
The RDN board of directors approved an amendment to increase the tipping fee for solid waste and controlled waste by $5 per tonne starting April 1, 2023. Municipal solid waste, medical facility and resource recovery facility waste, roofing material, construction and demolition waste will all go up to $145 per tonne. Controlled wastes such as asbestos, bio solids, contaminated soil and food processing waste, will also increase.
Under the new tipping fee rates, commercial waste haulers can expect to pay $10-15 more per load for controlled waste and $20-25 more per average load of other solid waste materials affected by the increase. A resident bringing a $100 kg load of solid waste would see a nominal increase of $0.25, according to an RDN staff report.
Since April 2021, the RDN says the volume of materials accepted at its facilities has increased 23 per cent year over year.
“The global pandemic, the increased costs of fuel, the inflation rate in North America and strong regional growth has contributed to these heightened waste volumes,” the staff report says. “Staff believe that some of those wastes that were leaving the island, for disposal in other Canadian regions and the United States, have remained in the RDN over the past year, due in part to the elevated costs of transportation and foreign exchange rates.”
The minimum flat rate fee for solid waste (excluding controlled waste) of $8 for up to 50 kg, remains unchanged.
The RDN says that when its waste hauler licensing bylaw, currently awaiting approval by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, is activated a greater amount of solid waste material types will be sorted and diversion will increase. Licensed waste haulers will incur a reduced tipping fee.