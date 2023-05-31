The levy charged by Thornbury BIA to its members will increase by a little less than $25 in 2023.
At its meeting on May 29, The Blue Mountains council approved the BIA budget for 2023. BIA Chair Sarah Beveridge presented the budget to council at the meeting.
The BIA approved its draft budget at its annual general meeting on May 10. The total levy being charged to the 122 members of the BIA is $106,800, which is $875.41 per member. This is up from $852.85 in 2022. The total BIA budget is $206,700, with some of the budget being funded by grants from the town and reserves.
BIA projects include:
• New banners and branding – representing Thornbury and “Four Seasons of Charm”
• New updated website – featuring local business membership and community
• Six new seasonal floral planters in the parkette and at town hall
• 86 floral hanging baskets
• Seasonal events - spring event, Canada Day, Harvest Weekend, Olde Fashioned Christmas
• Completion of the BIA and town winter lighting project
• Two new recycling receptacles in the downtown
Council approved the draft budget in a 7-0 vote.