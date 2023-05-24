COBALT - Angela Adshead took over the position of mayor at the May 16 meeting of Cobalt council.
She ran for the position in the October 2022 municipal election and took second place with 101 votes behind Mita Gibson who secured 135 votes.
Gibson stepped down from the position in early April after a contentious few months centred around the Paul Penna Cobalt Public Library board.
Adshead was on council before her unsuccessful bid for mayor. With the vacancy, a decision was made to offer the position to her.
Since mid-January there were often large public gatherings at council meetings with members of the audience shouting, jeering, swearing, making personal taunts, and demanding answers to their questions. There was regular anvil banging by the mayor, demands that one or more members of the audience leave the room, and threats to call the police, and on one occasion the police were actually summoned. There were also occasions when the people who were shouting, or speaking disrespectfully to the council members, were actually other council members. This continued up to the first meeting in May.
Upon taking her oath of office on May 16, Adshead immediately outlined the council meeting rules going forward.
She stated that she looks forward to "working with the councillors around the table over the next three-and-a-half years as a team. We are seven people sitting around this table and we need to remember that it's not personal when we have different opinions. We're going to have them. One thing I think that is very important as we move forward is that in order for us to have respectful and efficient meetings is to remind council members of the need to address questions through the chair after being called on, to maintain decorum, and to remind the public that at no time are they to engage council from the audience. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the town office. I strongly feel that this shows respect for everyone who is here working hard, and allows us the efficiency we require to get through all of the work that needs to be done."