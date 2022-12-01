According to a Nov. 27 Facebook posting by Faraday Recreation Committee member Amanda Stone, the committee is putting on its first Community Christmas at the Faraday Township Community Centre on Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a plethora of activities for kids of all ages along with refreshments and a chance to mingle with friends and neighbours and the members of the Faraday Recreation Committee, the hosts of this event.
Ring in the Christmas season with the Faraday Recreation Committee! They will be holding their first ever Community Christmas on Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to ring in the holiday season at the community centre, which is located at 13 Lower Faraday Road. The event will feature a myriad of kids’ activities, a photo booth, music, a door prize, homemade treats and hot drinks and an opportunity to chat up your friends and neighbours and to meet the Faraday Recreation Committee and ask them any questions or give them any feedback you may have.
Stone, who is part of the recreation committee, told Bancroft This Week back in October that they were looking forward to getting more community events going, like this Community Christmas, after the past two plus years with COVID-19 restrictions and not being able to. Other committee members are Robin Simpson, Mary Brown McCormick, Linda Olszewski, Tyson Stone and Faraday Township Councillor John O’Donnell.
Stone says that the Community Christmas is meant to bring everyone together for the holidays.
“It is also a kickoff event for our brand-new committee and we are hoping to gather feedback and comments from our community about what they’d like to see available in our township and local community centre. The event has been in the works since our initial meeting on Nov. 2 but will become an annual event and grow bigger and better over time. No feedback so far other than the community is excited to in-person events happening at our local centre again. We are hoping to provide and exciting and inclusive place for our local community to have fun, get active, get social and opportunities to try new things,” she says. “We look forward to building something our community can be proud of.”