A strange rumbling sound last Friday set tongues to wagging and keyboards tapping across the Slocan Valley.
“Did anyone else just feel the earth shake?” asked one resident posting in the local Facebook community group last Friday morning, December 9.
The question prompted more than five dozen responses from Slocan Park to Appledale -- about a 20-kilometre stretch of the valley.
“In Vallican, from inside the shop, heard a rumble - thought maybe a snow slide. Didn't feel shaking,” responded one resident.
“Glad others heard it,” replied another. “I was out shoveling at the time and heard a strange noise that lasted around 10 seconds and couldn't peg where it was coming from (sounded close yet distant at the same time). Didn't feel the ground move though.”
“I thought it was my washing machine breaking,” added another.
The mystery sound – “a huge, deep rumble” that lasted anywhere from 5-20 seconds, according to reports – happened just before 9 am. Loud enough to notice, whatever it was wasn’t quite strong enough to set dishes to rattling or hanging pictures to shift. But it was enough to spook residents a little.
Other participants in the thread reported hearing similar rumblings the evening before.
The sound could have been caused by a backcountry avalanche, earthquake, or perhaps a sonic boom. There was no indication of any seismic activity on earthquake-monitoring websites, so the source is likely to remain a mystery.