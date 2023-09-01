A familiar face has taken the reins as executive director at Maggie’s Resource Centre in Bancroft. Kim McMunn, the recently retired, long-time CEO and head librarian at the North Hastings Public Library, started her new position on Aug. 14, and she and Cheryl Easton, Maggie’s board chair, comment to The Bancroft Times on how McMunn’s new position is going, two weeks into the job and the future direction of the organization.
After retiring from NHPL in June, McMunn spent several weeks travelling with family and friends. She said the offer to work at Maggie’s as executive director came from board chair Cheryl Easton, although there was a competitive process that started out with six candidates and was narrowed down to McMunn and one other. Easton says that both had executive experience running a non-profit and that’s what they wanted.
“And then it came down to distance and availability to be on-site, as the other candidate was in the Peterborough area. And Kim’s local connections shone through, her ability to connect with the community, and the relationships she already had with the community, that was really important to us,” she says.
McMunn began her library career back in 1997 as the head librarian at the Carlow Mayo Public Library. Following her departure from the CMPL in 2002, she was CEO/head librarian at the Bancroft Public Library from 2001 to 2011, the Hastings Highlands Public Library from 2011 to 2017, and the North Hastings Public Library from 2018 to June of this year. Even though she’s now the executive director at Maggie’s, McMunn says she’ll still be involved in helping bring the new library, North Hastings Inspiration Place, to fruition.
A community-based agency that provides a broad spectrum of services to rural women and children in North Hastings experiencing violence and helping to free them from these situations, Maggie’s Resource Centre provides the following services to their clientele; crisis counselling, information and advocacy as requested, transportation to a safe environment, referral to community services, court support, supporting and empowering counselling programs that respect their clientele’s strength and diversity, 24 hour access to emergency support services, access to resource material, community education on issues of violence against women and children, including violence prevention. For more information on Maggie’s and the programs and services they provide, please visit www.maggiesresource.com.
Easton explains that Maggie’s is in a phase now where their priority is to rebuild, reestablish momentum and keep those community partners. She says it was important as they moved into their new space that not only is energy coming in but energy is also going out.
“How can we help other organizations and how can they help us? And Kim’s connection to the community is a big plus to us. She already has those well-established relationships and it’s such an asset to us,” she says.
McMunn reveals that Maggie’s is rebranding with a new logo, new mandates, more funding from the Ministry along with their new building which offers more services and amenities than ever before including new transitional housing units. She says they’re changing their whole approach, being a lot more doors open than they were previously.
“I think if I can make any impact at all I would like to see the reputation of this organization open and welcoming, making people less reluctant to become part of that atmosphere because a lot of them considered it like a separate entity, or siloed. I’d like to see us become just another social service in the area that can support and people feel welcome to come to the door and see what programs and services are provided. Even if they don’t need the services themselves, it would be great if they knew enough about the organization to recommend it to a friend,” she says.
Easton echoes this, saying they want to divest themselves of their exclusionary image and in a measured way, fully welcome anybody through their doors, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, political or religious creed or any other differences, and helping anybody that they can. Easton says that during the transition phase between executive directors Maggie’s went through from March of this year to now, it was now such a relief getting McMunn in and having her know the job, so she and the other board members can go back to being board members and not worry about running the organization.
“In this whole process, buying this place and renovating it [the new Maggie’s building], it really showed me over and over that you want people in place that know what they’re doing as opposed to you trying to do what you don’t know. So, you put the people in place that excel at those duties and when you have that all in line it’s like a puzzle piece coming together. It’s a really nice formula,” she says.
McMunn says she has the skill set for the job but what she’s learning now are the operationial aspects.
“I need to know what services we offer. I’m the back side of all that. I follow the Ministry direction so I have to learn what it is the Ministry is wanting and making sure we’re meeting our mandates and it’s different from the other non-profit I worked for,” she says.
Easton says McMunn is already doing a great job and shown how capable she is.
“In a short period of time, she’s gained trust and gained confidence. It’s wonderful and we’re excited. It’s a massive momentum and movement forward in a short period of time,” she says.
McMunn says she has a lot of good resources at her disposal since she started on Aug. 14.
“I don’t know how many people have called, messaged, just to offer their help. It takes hours off my day to have that. Once I’m up to speed I’ll feel much better about how things are going. It’s like the first day of school and that nervous excitement you get, but you’re constantly learning and growing,” she says.
McMunn says the on-boarding was fantastic and she’s never been welcomed to an organization like that.
“The first day I was here, they gathered the staff and board for an introductory lunch. I could get to know everybody I was going to be working with. How wonderful is that to have your team all in one place? So, the on-boarding was great,” she says.
McMunn says she’s looking forward to attending an inter agency group in September where social services get together and share their programming, and Easton says they’ll be introducing McMunn as their new executive director at the 100 Women Who Care event coming up next month.
McMunn told The Bancroft Times that she is definitely back, and that since they put the news out last week, she’d gotten a lot of encouraging messages and phone calls.
“Cheryl said, ‘we were looking for an executive director and our community approves.’ Everyone seems really excited to have me in play which is great. That means those relationships are still there and I can just step in where I left off,” she says. “I’m looking forward to it!”