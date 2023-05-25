City trails will not be getting centre-painted lines after the Operational Services
Committee decided the cost would be too high.
Painting a centre line for the Muskoseepi and Crystal Lake trail systems would cost approximately $10,000.
“The trail system is safe, and we have next to no actual reports of collisions or injuries involving bicycles or pedestrians on the trail system,” said Wade Nellis, city transportation director.
He noted that the cost would become an annual expense and would be done internally by the city if council were to adopt the program.
In January, council decided to add signage to the Muskoseepi and Crystal Lake trails, while another motion was made to receive a report on painting centre lines on the trails to ensure added safety.
In April, the city installed signage at 49 different locations throughout the trail system for approximately $8,755.
Coun. Gladys Blackmore suggested the painted lines in the January meeting, saying, “people don't read signs.”
The discussion in January came due to the increased trail use by bikes, e-bikes, e-scooters and other electric means of travel and complaints from community members who believe some people travel too fast on the trails.
Although city enforcement and the RCMP have not received any serious complaints, the city’s communication department is developing a campaign to encourage residents to report any incidents on the trail system, says a city report.
“With improved data, the city will be able to be more responsive to issues on the trail network,” says the report.
The city has over 95 km of trails, and adding signage to 305 additional entry points would cost $114,375.