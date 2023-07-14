In an effort to do a better job of highlighting the Indigenous aspects of local history, Brandon’s Riverbank Discovery Centre is turning to relatively new technology in the form of a podcast.
Using a podcast to deliver Indigenous interpretive tours was the idea of Dezarae Bodnar who works at the centre as the Indigenous interpreter for Brandon Indigenous Tourism.
“I thought it might be nice to do something a little more modernized, and also more accessible to people that maybe don’t want to come in (to the centre). They can walk on the grounds and listen,” Bodnar said during a recent interview with the Sun.
Bodnar said her vision is to gather knowledge and information from people in the Indigenous community and weave it into the fabric of the history of the Wheat City through the new audio tours, which the centre will offer soon.
The podcast, which is still in production but should be launched sometime this month, will be hosted on the Apple Podcasts and Spotify streaming platforms that people can access on their own mobile devices, paired with pamphlets available at the Discovery Centre.
The focus of the podcast will be on the history of the entire Brandon area. Since sourcing historical stories can be difficult, Bodnar has spoken with Indigenous elders and used archival resources to tell a history that can, at times, be difficult to remember for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, she said.
“I think that the things people do really want to hear about can be a little bit sensitive,” Bodnar said. “It’s a matter of balancing what people want to hear and creating a truly educational experience for people that are willing to listen.”
Bodnar will write and narrate the audio guides, and while she couldn’t say for certain, she noted there’s a possibility elders could be brought in for storytelling purposes on the recordings as well, to keep the guides as authentic as possible.
Being the Indigenous interpreter at the Riverbank Discovery Centre is just part of Bodnar’s journey into the history of Indigenous people in Manitoba. A Métis woman from Rorketon, Man., located 215 kilometres north of Brandon, Bodnar has started to reconnect with her own Indigenous story.
“I feel like I’m learning more about myself and my roots. For me, it’s very positive,” she said.
Bringing the audio tours to life is helping Bodnar feel that she is reconnecting to her ancestry in a holistic way, both on a personal and professional level, including realizing her people’s unique relationship with the land.
“I’m so proud to have this heritage in my blood, because it gives me a connection to this land,” she said.
Bodnar hopes the audio tours will help other people who are reconnecting with their Indigenous culture — or those who just want to learn more about the history of the first peoples of the land — in the same way reading books by Indigenous authors has helped her on her own personal search for knowledge.
“My journey has included a lot of reading, because it creates a connection between you and the writer, to know that you’re not alone in your experience. It’s important to seek out things that connect you to other people who have gone through similar experiences,” she said.
It’s integral that Indigenous people also feel as though their stories, and the history of their people, is being taught to Manitobans. That visibility, Bodnar said, is especially important considering the Riverbank Discovery Centre is located on unceded traditional First Nations territory. Combined with understanding and education, that visibility will lead to a deeper respect and understanding of the land that Brandonites call home and the history of its people.
Being a part of such an undertaking has not only been a great opportunity for Bodnar, but a very profound experience in helping people connect, understand and learn, she said.
“I think that the work I’m doing makes more visible the efforts that others have been doing as well.”
Including more Indigenous components in what the Riverbank Discovery Centre has to offer is an important part of the centre’s overall tourism strategy, said Lanny Stewart, director of marketing and communications at the centre.
“We want to understand their history more,” he said. “I think [the audio tours] are going to be very beneficial for people.”
The audio tours will be announced on the Brandon Indigenous Tourism website, bdnindigenous.wixsite.com/tourism, and social media. And although the first audio tour hasn’t been released yet, Bodnar said she’s already heard from people who are looking forward to going on a walk around the Riverbank Discovery Centre grounds while listening to it.
To her, it points to the eagerness that most Manitobans feel about advancing reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people, Bodnar said.
“I think people should just seek it out.”