The past few years have been difficult ones for Music Festivals, but the Sask Valley Music Festival Committee is hard at work trying to reestablish themselves after the downturn in participation since the pandemic began in 2020. In 2020, the Committee was forced to cancel the Festival just 3 days before it was set to begin. In 2021, the Festival was held completely online, where participants recorded and submitted their performances for adjudicators to listen to and view, and then return their comments via email. Unfortunately, the online version lacked the personal touch that both competitors and adjudicators desired, so in 2022 the Committee once again held an in-person festival, but there were far fewer competitors. Some students had quit taking lessons during the pandemic, and with the provincial requirements for proof of vaccination or negative recent testing in place at the end of January when entries closed, many teachers did not even brooch the possibility of entering with their students. As it turned out those requirements were lifted prior to the start of the festival, but it was too late for more entries. At the Sask.Music Festival Association AGM held recently in Moose Jaw attendees were shown statistics comparing 2020 entries compared to 2018 and 2019. With approximately half the previous number of entries recorded across the whole province, this proved it was not just a local problem.
All festivals use the same Syllabus which can be found on the SMFA website, smfa.ca. Classes include piano, voice, musical theatre, choral and all other instruments. The value gained from studying music cannot be overstated. It can help develop perseverance, emotion, and music appreciation. A quote from the SMFA website states: “The mandate of the SMFA has continued for over 110 years, and for many children, music festival is their introduction to music and the performing arts. Music training exposes children to the incomparable. Music not only provides enjoyment, but also a means of self-expression. Studying music is an interesting way to learn the value of practice discipline, and in the case of a band, orchestra or choir, the elements of collaboration. In the festival scenario, the competitive aspect allows students to set and attain goals, to learn stage deportment, to listen, to win or lose graciously and to become good audience members.” What people are not often aware of is that there are classes for speech, both individual and choral. This could be a great opportunity for school or drama teachers to encourage their students to improve speaking ability, confidence, and interpretation including emotions, pronunciation, and even appropriate voices and accents!
Linda Swab, President SVMFA, shared that the Sask Valley Festival this coming year will take place at St. Odilon’s Parish Church in Rosthern and at Station Arts Centre where students performing for Musical Theatre will experience performing on a real stage. The Festival will commence on March 22, with the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th dedicated to voice, musical theatre, choral and speech, followed by piano competitions March 27-29. Although adjudicators have not yet been assigned, they are always kind, professional musicians who offer both encouragement and suggestions for improvement. The final Awards Concert will be held on Friday March 31, 2023 also at St. Odilon’s. The entry deadline for the Sask Valley Music Festival is Saturday January 28, 2023. So, for anyone who might be interested in entering, start getting the forms completed and submitted. There are also opportunities for enthusiastic and hard-working students to enter provincial classes or special Canada West classes. The Provincial Finals Competition is held the first weekend in June of each year, during which the district winners compete provincially for scholarships and awards.
In May 2020, the Presidents and Provincial Administrators of the British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan Provincial Festival Associations started a conversation about the possibility of creating a regional festival in and for these three western provinces. After many months of regular meetings, the Canada West Performing Arts Festival was formed. The original plan was to launch in 2021, but due to ongoing concerns about Covid-19, the participating provinces agreed to wait a year to launch the festival. In the summer of 2022, Saskatchewan hosted the inaugural Canada West Performing Arts Festival. To qualify for the CWPAF, performers must be recommended from the Provincial Festival of one of the participating provinces. The 2023 CWPAF will be held in Edmonton in July.
The Sask Valley Music Festival has a Facebook page and are excited to announce their brand new website.https://www.saskvalleymusicfestival.com Announced on October 30th, the website includes information and links to online registration for the festival, scholarships and trophies and information about last year’s Festival. Any questions can be directed to the committee through their email saskvalleymusicfestivalreg@gmail.com. The names of the executive and committee members are listed on the SMFA website. With questions specific to the festival, links can be found at smfa.ca/district-festivals.