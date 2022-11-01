The Town of The Blue Mountains said goodbye and happy retirement to one of its longest-serving employees.
On Oct. 31, Deputy Clerk Krista Royal attended her last council meeting as a member of town staff.
Royal has had a 35-year career in municipal government and has been with The Blue Mountains the past 16 years.
“She started as a teenager,” said Mayor Alar Soever. “She has been a big help to everybody here, particularly to myself. I know you will have a lot on the go in your retirement.”
Town staff gathered in the town hall’s atrium adjacent to the council chambers after the meeting convened in order to recognize and applaud Royal’s achievements.
“We’re going to miss you around here,” said Clerk Corrina Giles, who said Royal always went the extra mile in her work and serving the public and was always smiling.
Royal thanked Giles and called the clerk “the best boss ever” and she thanked CAO Shawn Everitt for his support.
“The last four years have been very memorable. It’s been a pleasure working with you all, there was never a dull moment. We were definitely a great team. Thank you,” she said.