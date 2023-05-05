Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chief Amy Beauvais is hopeful an application for recreation funds could bring more sports to the community and pave the way for the creation of a recreation department.
“We took a baby step to start because there was absolutely no budget, and we don’t want to make big plans when we’ve only got a very limited amount of funding for it,” said Beauvais.
“It’s just the basics to start out, to test and get some feedback to see what activities the community likes, so that we can gear our plan towards that.”
In all, about $250,000 has been requested through different streams of the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) component of the Sport Support Program, according to Beauvais.
Currently, only ad hoc initiatives such as donation requests from film crews provide funding for community recreation through the MCK.
The Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) is the main hub in Kanesatake for community sports. Beauvais envisions MCK programming complementing these initiatives and making recreational activities available to more age groups.
The budget could even supplement existing KHC programming, such as Kanesatake Youth of Today (KYOT) activities, by offering additional days of programming.
Beauvais also hopes a recreation budget could enable the MCK to plan activities that are reflective of the medicine wheel and grounded in Kanien’kehá:ka culture.
“That was the fundamental core of my project proposal, to have recreation that falls within the spiritual, mental, the physical, and emotional aspects of human well-being,” she said.
Activities that would be funded would go beyond sports to include Kanien’kehá:ka cultural elements such as midwinter ceremonies.
“It’s not a norm because we’re following Easter, Christmas, and that’s not our culture. So I’m trying to help bring it back to make it a norm within our community.”
A funding decision is expected by June, according to Beauvais.