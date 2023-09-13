A Live Sound Therapy Program is coming to Taber and will be held at the CRC Church on September 18.
Hosted by Sound Enthusiast Nicole Joyal and Blissful Life Wellness, a group session costs $36.75 and people register to participate through Joyal.
“I’ve been sharing my love of sound for a long time,” Joyal said. “My husband and I, we run wellness retreats together with our sound therapy and breath work. And so it’s what I do full time. It’s my passion and my love. And about a year, a year and a half ago, I wondered if some people would want to come to one in Taber, as it’d be fun to do one here. I still have some friends there that I graduated with and stuff. And people have loved it.”
Sound therapy, Joyal says, involves teaching people that every single thing around them and every part of their body actually has a frequency.
“Just like food is kind of nourishment for our digestive system, sound is literal nourishment for our nervous system,” Joyal said. “So oftentimes with sound therapy that comes down to even like pain and thoughts, our brainwaves are measured in Hertz, which is the exact same measurement that we use scientifically to measure sound waves and the frequency of a sound.”
Some of the tools she uses in sound therapy, Joyal says, include Tibetan bowls, crystal singing bowls, and chimes. Joyal says that sound brings people together and there’s a sense of community and unity that people feel when they’re having a collective experience such as sound therapy, as they’re actually all being entrained together with the frequencies of the sound being shared at the time.
“It’s been really, really powerful for people,” Joyal said. “I’ve often heard from people that it’s like the calmest they’ve ever felt. And so people do get really excited when they find out that I’m coming back and I’m gonna be down there. I always have a really good group of people come out to enjoy it.”
For more information about the Sound Therapy Program or to register, visit: https://blissfullifewellness.com/events/
“If anybody in the community is able to support their emotional and mental wellbeing, that can translate into rippling out into the community of people,” Joyal said. “As people fill their cup up, and they put their self-care as a priority, then they’re able to do different things for other people or help somebody out or notice that because they’re in a state of overflow rather than a state of stress and overwhelm. And so it’s definitely very, very important that people prioritize their self-care and their wellness and that will then be helping other people’s wellness and wellbeing as well.”